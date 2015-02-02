  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Chicks can count too!

02 February 2015
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Play Download

Share

Humans do it. Primates do it. And now it's been found out that birds can also do it - 3 day old chickens have been shown to order numbers low to high, from left to right - just like on a ruler! The findings, published in Science, could indicate that this numerical ability is a feature of evolution, rather than culture - and could help explain why we pay more attention to things presented to our left... Zoologist Hannah Rowland from the University of Cambridge put Graihagh Jackson's numerical skills to the test...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Christmas Appeal
Other
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video