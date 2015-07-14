  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Climate change is bad news for bees

14 July 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

It's hard to miss the fact that bees are in trouble, with worrying news of colony collapse disorder devastating bee numbers, and concerns about the effects of pesticides on our most important pollinators. Now there's something else for our buzzing friends to worry about: climate change! Jeremy Kerr and his colleagues at the University of Ottawa have been using museum specimens to track how bee populations have shifted over the past century. What they've discovered is that bees and climate change don't mix...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Christmas Appeal
Features
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists