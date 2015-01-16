Crashing Cars

Over 3000 people are killed on the world's roads every day with further 20-50 million people left injured or disabled. And whilst the number of serious injuries have come down - one type of injury -damage to the spinal cord - has remained stubbornly high. The car company Volvo have announced that are aiming to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in one of their vehicles in exactly five years time - to zero by 2020. Graihagh Jackson went to their HQ in Gothenberg, Sweden, to hear how...