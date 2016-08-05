  1. Podcasts
Data Mining Helps Pneumonia Diagnosis

05 August 2016
Presented by Claire Armstrong.
Childhood pneumonia is the number one killer of children under the age of five worldwide. The disease is a particular challenge for those living in developing countries, where there is a lack of clinical expertise and appropriate equipment to diagnose the disease. Adopting a technique called machine learning, scientists at Oxford University have taken clinical data from children with pneumonia to 'teach' a machine to identify critical symptoms and diagnose future cases. This machine can be something as easily distributed as a mobile phone, giving those who don't have easy access to doctors a simple way to assess a child's condition. Claire Armstrong spoke to Elina Naydenova to hear how.

