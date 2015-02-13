  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Detecting dark matter

13 February 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

It makes up most of the stuff in our universe, but we can't see it or weigh it - but we know it has to be there. This elusive substance is dark matter, and according to a new paper in the journal Nature Physics this week, it's all around us in our own galaxy - the Milky Way. To find out more about dark matter, and what this new map of the dark matter in our galaxy might tell us, Kat Arney went to speak to UCL astrophysicist Chamkaur Ghag, who's working on ways to detect dark matter here on earth.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Christmas Appeal
Other
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Stepping back in time
Anthropology