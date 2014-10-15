  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Detection dogs

15 October 2014
Presented by Amelia Perry.
Play Download

Share

Whilst Magic - a young golden retriever - may love chasing a stick, curling up on a rug and enjoying a biscuit as much as the next dog, he is certainly no ordinary dog. Trained by Milton Keynes based organisation Medical Detection Dogs, he can sniff out when his owner Claire Pesterfield, a sufferer of Type 1 diabetes, is about to suffer an attack brought on by low blood sugar levels, that could lead to her losing consciousness. By alerting and getting assistance, this extraordinary dog helps Claire lead a more ordinary life. Amelia Perry spoke to Claire, at Addenbrooks Hosptial, where she is the Lead Children's Diabetes Nurse...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Stepping back in time
Evolution
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Christmas Appeal
Other
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease