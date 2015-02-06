  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Differences between male and female brains

06 February 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Your brain is more complex and powerful than the world's biggest supercomputer, built while you're a baby growing in the womb from the recipes encoded in your genes. But how do your growing brain cells know which genes to use? The answer comes from epigenetic modifications - the special chemical markers that are put on your genes that help cells switch them on or off at the right time and in the right place. Helen Spiers from Kings College London has been finding out how these epigenetic changes are involved in building the brain, and how they could explain some of the differences between male and female brains.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Christmas Appeal
Features
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short