  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Differences between male and female brains

06 February 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Your brain is more complex and powerful than the world's biggest supercomputer, built while you're a baby growing in the womb from the recipes encoded in your genes. But how do your growing brain cells know which genes to use? The answer comes from epigenetic modifications - the special chemical markers that are put on your genes that help cells switch them on or off at the right time and in the right place. Helen Spiers from Kings College London has been finding out how these epigenetic changes are involved in building the brain, and how they could explain some of the differences between male and female brains.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Stepping back in time
Biology
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short