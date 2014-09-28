  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Do baby fish speak?

28 September 2014
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

We've all heard that whales and dolphins have a highly developed way of making sounds to communicate with each. However when it come to ordinary fish you'd have thought they're pretty silent things. But you'd be wrong. Marine biologist Erica Staaterman from the University of Miami believes that most animals in the ocean including crabs, lobsters, shrimp and fish make sounds. In a new study she shows, for the first time, that 30 day old baby gray snapper fish speak to each other in order to stick together in the sea. Hannah Critchlow's been hearing from Erica, and her little snappers, over the line from Florida.....

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video