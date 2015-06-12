  1. Podcasts
Ending Earthquakes With Water

12 June 2015
Presented by Heather Douglas.
Earthquakes occur at faults, or fractures, in the Earth's crust - where two big slabs of rock meet. Movement under the surface tries to push the rocks past each other but the rough edges get stuck together until enough stress builds up to jerk them past each other - and this violent jerking can cause devastating quakes. But a new instrument, and an experiment in France, has shown that we might actually be able to relieve this stress using fluid injection, as Jean-Philippe Avouac explains to Heather Douglas.

