Evidence of dinosaur cannibalism

13 April 2015
Presented by Georgia Mills.
Evidence has been revealed that a type of dinosaur fell victim to occasional cannibalism. Daspletosaurus was a member of the tyrannosaurs group, and relative of the famous T. rex. A skull was found to have scratches matching the teeth of a predator around the same size, leading researchers to conclude that they did occasionally have the odd snack on one another. Georgia Mills spoke to Dave Hone, from Queen Mary, University of London, to find out more.

