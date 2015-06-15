Exploring Saturn's Newest Ring

Saturn is one of the most well-known planets in the solar system, perhaps owing to its distinctive set of rings. The largest of these rings, the H-ring, was only discovered as recently as 2009 and cannot be seen from Earth. Now, using images taken by NASA's WISE spacecraft, scientists at the University of Maryland have given us the first insights into the structure and formation of Saturn's outermost ring. Thomas Crawford spoke to lead researcher, Doug Hamilton, to try to remove the shroud around Saturn's most mysterious ring...