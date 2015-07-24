  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Growing Human Hearts

24 July 2015
Presented by Tom Crawford.
Play Download

Share

Growing a human heart from a single cell may seem like science fiction, but scientists at the Gladstone Institute at the University of California San Francisco, have taken a huge step forward, by producing the first three-dimensional, beating, human heart chamber. Previously, it had been possible to produce a two dimensional sheet of beating heart cells, but to really gain an understanding of heart formation in a developing foetus and perhaps more importantly, how drugs given to women during pregnancy may affect this development, a three dimensional structure was needed. By treating stem cells with drugs and then confining them to a very small spherical geometry, Bruce Conklin and his team have managed to grow their very own three dimensional model of a human heart, as he explains to Tom Crawford...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Stepping back in time
Geology
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video