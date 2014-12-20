  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Has Curiosity found life on Mars?

20 December 2014
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

Last week scientists attending the American Geophysical Union meeting in California unveiled measurements made on Mars by the Curisoity rover, which has been exploring the red planet for the last 2 years. What Curiosity has uncovered are organic molecules and also periodic puffs of methane gas, both of which might be signs that life is, or once was, present on Mars. Chris Smith spoke with the Open University's Professor of Planetary Science David Rothery to hear more about what these findings might mean...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week