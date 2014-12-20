Has Curiosity found life on Mars?

Last week scientists attending the American Geophysical Union meeting in California unveiled measurements made on Mars by the Curisoity rover, which has been exploring the red planet for the last 2 years. What Curiosity has uncovered are organic molecules and also periodic puffs of methane gas, both of which might be signs that life is, or once was, present on Mars. Chris Smith spoke with the Open University's Professor of Planetary Science David Rothery to hear more about what these findings might mean...