How light can transmit WiFi

15 March 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Anyone who has struggled with a lousy WiFi connection in a busy public space knows only too well that there are limits to how much data can be beamed over the airwaves like this. Now scientists have come up with a new technology that uses the room lighting to transmit data: effectively by causing the lights to blink billions of times per second using a form of visual morse code. Mark Peplow spoke to Chris Smith and shed some light on the process...

