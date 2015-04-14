  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

How the Moon was Made

14 April 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

How the Earth came by its Moon has always been something of a mystery: Scientists had theorised that a Mars-sized planet, called Theia, crashed into Earth and that the moon formed from the debris. But, analysis of the rock chemistry from the lunar surface reveals that the moon and Earth are practically identical. There appeared to be no chemical trace of Theia. So where did it disappear to? This chemical conundrum has thrown a lot of doubt on the impact theory. But a series of papers in the journal Nature suggests that the theory still holds up. Using simulations and isotope measurements, scientists demonstrated that the similarities between the Earth's and the Moons chemistry do not dispel the impact theory, as Open University planetary scientist David Rothery explained to Chris Smith...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive