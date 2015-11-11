  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

How Random are DNA Mutations?

11 November 2015
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Play Download

Share

Cambridge has a rich history of making discoveries about DNA - the genetic code inside each and every one of us. In the 50s Watson and Crick announced that they had unravelled the structure of DNA - the famous double helix shape. Now, 60 years later, another Cambridge scientist - Bill Amos - has made a further DNA discovery - this time about the way the genetic code changes or "mutates" to allow evolution to happen, as he explained to Graihagh Jackson.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Christmas Appeal
Features
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists