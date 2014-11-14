  1. Podcasts
How wildcats became kitty cats

14 November 2014
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Just a handful of genetic changes are what turned wildcats into domestic pets, scientists have now shown. And many of these changes are linked with genes that affect how the brain processes rewards and pleasure. In other words, humans won over cats by appealing to their desire for kitty treats and stroking. Over time, those that responded best to this nurturing were more likely to be bred by humans, leading to increasingly docile, domesticated pets. Graihagh Jackson has been hearing from some cat lovers but first she spoke to one of the researchers - Bronwen Aken from the Wellcome Trust's Genome Campus..

