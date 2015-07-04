Men and women may feel pain differently

It's an age-old debate, who feels more pain, men or women? Scientists at McGill University have taken us one step closer to answering this question with a study using mice. Jeff Mogil and his team have discovered that the biological pathway that causes chronic pain is completely different in male and female mice. If the same is found to be true in humans it could lead to gender specific, or 'his n' hers', painkillers in the not too distant future. Tom Crawford spoke to Jeff.