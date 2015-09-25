  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

A new insight into parasites

25 September 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

You may never have heard of the disease lymphatic filariasis, but it affects 120 million people in 70 countries around the world, causing dramatic swelling of the limbs and other parts of the body, known as elephantiasis. It's caused by tiny parasitic worms, transmitted between people by mosquito bites, which can lie low in the body for many years, hiding from the immune system. But how do they do that? Kat Arney spoke to Michael Kimber from Iowa State University to find out.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Stepping back in time
Biology
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists