New Leukemia Therapy

18 January 2016
Presented by Connie Orbach.
Leukemia is a cancer of the white blood cells that normally fight infection. About one person in every 200 will develop the disease, a common form of which is called AML, or acute myeloid leukemia. At the moment it tends to have a relatively poor prognosis and over the past 40 years there have been relatively few new treatments for the disease. A bone marrow transplant is often the only chance an individual has. But this week an international team of scientists led by researchers in the UK announced the discovery of a new way to control the disease by blocking the signals that drive the growth of the cancerous blood cells. Connie Orbach asked Dr Matt Kaiser, from the cancer charity Bloodwise, to talk her through how this new approach might work.

