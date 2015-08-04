  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

A pill on a string!

04 August 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

About 8000 people in the UK develop a cancer in their oesophagus - the tube that connects the back of the throat to the stomach - every year. The majority of these people have detectable changes in the cells lining the oesophagus for many years before they develop the cancer. These changes are referred to as "Barrett's oesophagus". But only a minority of people with Barrett's - which is actually relatively common - will actually go on to develop cancer, which makes screening for the disease an expensive headache. Now Rebecca Fitzgerald, a physician from Cambridge, has developed a sponge - packed into a pill - on the end of a string - that can be swallowed, and then retrieved, bringing with it a sample of cells from the full length of the oesophagus. The DNA profile of these cells can then be used to pinpoint danger signs pointing towards a developing cancer. Chris Smith spoke to Rebecca Fitzgerald to find out more...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Stepping back in time
Evolution