  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

PPI's Increase Heart Attack Risk

23 June 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

One of the world's most widely-used classes of drugs could significantly increase your risk of suffering a heart attack; that's according to a new study by researchers at Stanford University, in California and published in PloS One this week. Nick Leeper and Nigam Shah used a computer programme to identify patients who were using so-called proton pump inhibitors or PPIs; these block stomach acid production so they're useful for treating conditions like heartburn. But there might be serious side effects, as Nick Leeper explains to Chris Smith...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Christmas Appeal
Features