  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Religion and nature

14 November 2014
Presented by Sara Sjosten.
Play Download

Share

Religion and nature might have more to do with each other than you thought. In the biggest study of its kind, a team of evolutionary biologists, anthropologists, linguists and religious scholars examined the religions of societies from around the world to see if there was any link between where they lived and what they believed. They found that they can predict which societies will worship moralising high gods - gods who are believed to have created the earth and who care about how humans treat each other - based on how harsh the environments are that people live in. Sara Sjosten spoke to lead author Carlos Botero of North Carolina State University to find out more.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video