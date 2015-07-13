  1. Podcasts
RoboCabs: the key to curbing emissions?

13 July 2015
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
How does being driven around in a robotic taxi grab you? Currently, cars contribute 13% to our greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. However, a new study has found that were we to switch to using a fleet of electrified, autonomous taxis - dubbed "robocabs" - we could reduce our emissions to next to nothing. Graihagh Jackson debated the merits of these self driving vehicles with the author of the study, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Jeffrey Greenblatt...

