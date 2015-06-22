  1. Podcasts
Self-unrolling Brain Implant

22 June 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Scientists in the US have developed a new brain implant that can be used to record information from nerve cells, and also to transmit signals into the nervous system, to stimulate parts of the brain. Unlike existing electrode devices, which can trigger a scar to form around the implant that eventually prevents it from working, the new device is made from a polymer-coated nickel mesh resembling miniature chicken wire, which can be rolled up before it is introduced into the brain. Chris Smith spoke to Harvard's Charles Lieber...

