Shift Work Shafts Brains

Researchers say that doing anti-social shifts over many years can dent your brain power. In other words you can't think straight. The team collected data from three thousand workers in France, who underwent memory and other tests of brain function. Individuals who had worked shifts for over ten years had the same results as someone six and a half years older than them. But here's the good part. Luckily the effect may be reversible. Chris Smith spoke to study author Philip Tucker, from Swansea University, to find out more...