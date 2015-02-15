Space Worms

  1. Podcasts
Worms are about to help scientists to boldly go where no researcher has been before, by venturing into space to help us to understand how changes in gravity might affect our DNA. Although scientists don't think that the physical genetic letters of DNA can be altered by low-gravity space travel, or living on the Moon or another planet, there are signs that chemical markers, called epigenetic modifications, which control the activity of certain genes and can be passed on from parents to their offspring, can be altered by exposure to low gravity environments.

