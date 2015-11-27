  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Supergenes can determine behaviour

27 November 2015
Presented by Felicity Bedford.
Play Download

Share

The choices we make are often down to past experience and the circumstances, including picking partners. However, for a bird called the ruff, the way it picks up ladies is determined genetically. Some ruffs are territorial and impress using dramatic neck feathers. Less common are the 'girlfriend stealers' who display on the edge of territories and attempt to lure females away. Finally, female mimics or 'cross dressers' approach mates in disguise. Jon Slate from the University of Sheffield explains to Felicity Bedford how genetics played a part in the evolution of these complex behavioural strategies.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists