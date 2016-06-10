  1. Podcasts
Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Stone

10 June 2016
Carbon dioxide is a problematic greenhouse gas contributing to global warming. Power plants are major emitters of carbon dioxide, but unfortunately, current methods of capturing and storing excess carbon dioxide have not been very effective. Only a small amount of carbon dioxide actually gets stored permanently. But researchers at Columbia University have demonstrated that their unique carbon capture and storage process can actually convert carbon dioxide into environmentally friendly limestone in less than two years. Fanny Yuen spoke with Dr. Juerg Matter to hear more about his pilot study.

