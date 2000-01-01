Search
Bacteria seeking Asylum...
... only on the hope of a better existence? And why do we fight back so violently to protect our own interests? Of course, being more ... that are shaped differently from yours, identifying us as aliens. And so, just because we are ourselves, just because we look different, ...
Is DNA the Basis for all Life in the Universe?
... hunting! Life here on Earth uses DNA, but why, and would aliens be made of the same stuff? Plus, news of how your gut microbes are controlling your genes, a new way to fight phobias, and we get a sneak peek at where the first human colonists of ...