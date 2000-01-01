Search
The Trouble with Biofuels
... in the atmosphere after we burned it, but that's got to be better than burning fossil fuels and turning trapped carbon into nasty CO 2 . ... as well as in "locked" carbon. So even if the resulting biofuel is produced from then on in a low-carbon process, the net effect is ...
Does bioethanol work commercially?
... could be a real make or break time for a new form of biofuel that's been promised for years, but it's only now, starting to reach ... and these second generation fuels potentially offer much better carbon dioxide savings. Dave Ansell - So, if this is so much ...
Chemistry World - 3D TV, Biofuel Debt and Reading RNA
... About policy makers rushing too quickly to adopt new biofuel policies. The idea is that rather than burning petrol which we get from oil out of the ground it would be better to get fuel for the car from plants. Plants grow by sucking carbon ...
Making life better on a global scale
... be used to create either fertilisers or biofuels [3]. As a biofuel, waste will be used at nearby power plants to create electricity. ... exposed to high pressures [6]. Still, the race to create a better source of power continues, and may well continue until the point that we ...
Green Solar: the power of algae
... operate and we can contain the algae themselves in a much better way and control what we're doing with them. Raceways are far more open ... start that algae are much more efficient than other forms of biofuel. What's the difference between covering these 2 or 3 hectares with ...
Tobacco-powered aeroplane to be tested ‘within months’
... with its fossil fuel counterparts, says Dr Tommasini -- much better than the threshold of a 50 % reduction set by the RSB. But Dr Jeremy ... four million hectares of land would need to be deployed to biofuel crops in order to supply the aviation industry. 'On the one hand ...
Turning Rubbish into Hydrogen
... should be anything. Obviously, the more organic it is, the better. It shouldn't contain too many things like the packaging, the ... fuels. This is good for us in a way because the algal biofuel people are blazing the trails for us, developing solar reactors which ...
Kitchen Science - Making Fuel from Vegetable Oil
... of the engineering department, and we're about to test our biofuel... Gary - My name is a Gary Hallway, professor of auto-engineering ... there you go; 5% biodiesel in your normal diesel is a little better for the environment and yes, you can make fuel out of vegetable oil. ...