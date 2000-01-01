Search
Babies are born with their mother's accent
... features of the native language long before they are born and that they memorize those patterns as a newborn. But it was not known ... of a cry? So we compared between the groups of German and French infants according to their melody contour, having either rising or ...
How does an unborn baby hear?
... other studies have shown that when babies pop out, they are born, tuned to their mother's voice and they even imitate her accent regionally ... a couple of years ago, comparing babies born to German and French mothers, and the cries had a very different pattern which was similar to ...