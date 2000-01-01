Search
Getting Drunk Through your Feet
Chris - Now, can you get drunk by immersing parts of your body in alcohol? Well, that was vaguely the ... we have an urban myth that alcohol can pass through your feet if you submerge them in alcohol, vodka mainly. So, we thought that that ... in the experiment. Chris - Did you find any alcohol getting into the blood stream? Christian - None at all. Well at first, ...
Bubbles go Straight to your Head
... that make this drink go pop when you open it will get you drunk a lot faster than its wine relatives. I'm with Fran Ridout, clinical ... Meera - Who did you test it on and how did you go about getting your samples? Fran - We actually did the tests on volunteers' work ...
Supercooling sea spiders
... Is this ice? Jessica - No. Ginny - He's just drunk it. Lloyd - Do you want some, Ginny? Ginny - Go on then. ... little spikes are coming out from the ice and the piece is getting bigger, isn't it? Jessica - Mm-hmm. Ginny - You dropped ...