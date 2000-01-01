Search
What is Heart Disease
Chris - Heart disease, apart from killing one person in three who will be listening to ... problems. People can have problems with their heart arteries, the heart muscle, the electrical circuitry of the heart; for which ... in the blood can get it. Chris - When we say 'you've got problems with your heart', what's actually provoking those problems and how ...
The cutting edge: dissecting the heart
Surprising results ensure when dissecting the patient's heart as Chris Smith found out with Dr Alison Cluroe... Alison - To take ... pump to force blood around the body. So what I've got left now having removed the heart are the neck structures and the arche of ...
Cardiology 101
Your heart pumps around 6,000 litres of blood around your body every day. But just ... heart that enables it to do that? Niall - The pump has got four chambers and the heart is made up of a muscle. The two chambers at the ... are feeling in your pulse is the blood flowing through your arteries and that is blood which is coming from your heart to your hand. That ...
Blood Tests to Predict Heart Attacks
... a blood test that may be capable of predicting an imminent heart attack. Publishing in Science Translational Medicine, Eric Topol and ... that something is about to happen. How do you think they got from the diseased artery into the test tube that you tested? Eric - ...
Influenza virus and heart attacks
... Charlotte - Well we've been looking at Influenza virus and heart attacks. We're interested in looking at whether flu can actually ... When we use those different proxy measures, we actually got very similar results when you compared those illnesses more likely to be ...
How the Heart got its Arteries
... overturns a 100-year-old misunderstanding about how the arteries that supply the heart with blood first develop. Paul Riley from University College London is ... Dr Paul Riley, University College London How the Heart got its Arteries ...
Why do men have more heart attacks?
Heart disease affects one in three deaths worldwide. It's caused when arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed and stiffened and men ... first place? Vicky - Well the main difference is you've got your cells in your arteries becoming more bone-like. So they're ...
Seeing heart attacks before they happen
Heart disease is the commonest cause of death in the UK. It happens when the coronary arteries that carry blood to the heart itself become furred up. Luckily, ... as well. Chris - This strongly suggests then you have got something which can home in on these hot spots? You would traditionally ...
Can allergies cause coronary artery disease?
... association and causation. Does having an allergy cause heart disease or does one go hand in hand with the other? At the moment, we ... see that association. But, it's one study and no one has yet got quite to the bottom of it. Dominic - I guess it's very difficult to ...
New vitamin K trial for kidney disease
... bone health. But that's not all - researchers at the British Heart Foundation have just launched a clinical trial to find out whether this ... thing for your general health, but I don't think we've yet got to the stage where we're going to recommend this for treatment for chronic ...
The lungs go under the knife
... heavy. Sometimes lungs fill up with fluid because the heart isn't working to pump fluid away from the lungs and it's like a very wet ... the lung, I'm now thinking it might be a lymph node that's got tumour in it. Chris - Lymph node being - these are our glands. They ...
Looking for external clues
... in his eighth decade of life; he had a history of ischaemic heart disease. So this means had hardening of the coronary arteries that supply ... else that is causing that. Chris - So we've still got something to look for. We know that COPD isn't the only thing going on in ...
A nanotech treatment for heart disease
One person in every three is affected by heart disease and strokes, which are caused by our arteries becoming clogged ... S o, you almost have a self-fulfilling prophecy, if you've got damage, you get more damage and this grows and slowly blocks a blood vessel ...
Stimulating Arteries
... of blood vessels when you've received a nasty fright or got angry. Ben - Brian is using a pipette to add a few drops, only a ... of the pain of angina. The problem with angina is that the heart is deprived of oxygen, very largely as the result of failure of the ...
Unblocking heart disease
Heart disease and strokes are the leading cause of death worldwide. They occur ... scientist Nick Leeper thinks he knows why, and may also have got to the heart of solving the problem as he explained to Chris Smith... ... and build up of cells and cell debris in the walls of arteries, narrowing them? Nick - That's exactly right. And now we ...
Opening up the abdomen
... colour, and in some places it's not grey, it's like it'd got a rash - a very fine red rash. Why is that? Alison - I think this ... due to, I think, to the same reason that we get with the heart, that the blood supply to the kidney itself is reduced chronically ...
The Process of a Post Mortem
... at that distended abdomen I would be wondering has she got an intestinal obstruction? She certainly has evidence that she has been ... within the chest and start by having a look at this lady's heart because we know she has a history of high blood pressure. That tends to ...
A Life with Marfan Syndrome
Being told you need heart surgery for the first time is a unique experience: a moment that is now ... less. Both problems are difficult to treat, and I've got to the stage with Marfan where my treatment is based on managing my pain ... tissues in a petri dish which mimic Marfan syndrome in human arteries. They have used these blood vessel models to gain more of an ...
Acrylamide & Heart Surgery
... crispiness to it, and tastes good unfortunately, then its got acrylamide in it. It's generated by this reaction called the Maillard ... a lot of fried foods though, one thing it'll do is clog your arteries up and in recent years doctors have begun to unblock arteries with ... thanks Mark. Mark Peplow, Chemistry World Acrylamide & Heart Surgery ...
How does a stent open out when it’s put in there?
When you've got a blocked coronary artery for example in the heart, what people used to do was to stick a line in through the top of the ... I was watching a programme the other day about lining the arteries when you have a problem with them. How does a stent open out when ...
Are high doese of vitamin C useful?
... discussed this on the show... Chris: Linus Paulin who got the Nobel Prize in Chemistry used to take mega doses vitamin C and he did ... stop it. People who are on vitamin E started to have more heart attacks than people who weren't so not very good news. Vitamin C: ...
The Future of Cell Therapy
... a total body injection for want of a better word? You've got to inject everywhere or is there a way of doing for muscles what a ... Will these mesoangioblasts also find their way into the heart and repopulate the heart with healthy cardiomyocytes there? Ludwig - ...
Lost your bottle?
... nerve impulse transmission and maintaining a steady heart rate. So, whether you're a baby, a pregnant woman or neither, calcium is ... boost to the infant's ability to fight infection. Got milk? Get the hump... Camel milk is rich in Vitamin C, unsaturated ...