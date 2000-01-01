Search
Potentially Pandemic H5N1
... they escaped, could also be transmitted between humans and potentially trigger a huge pandemic. Chris - There are two aspects to ... political consequences. At what point does it become a problem with someone saying, you can't put that out? Mark - Well because ...
Pandemic! - Where do new viral infections come from?
... (containing Nipah) and partially-eaten pieces of fruit (potentially also containing bat saliva and hence Nipah). Pigs exposed to this ... However, none of these strategies tackles the root of the problem, which is rising human population and the pressure that this applies to ...