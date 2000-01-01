Search
The Science Museum - Science Icons
... it's time to join Meera Senthilingam. She's been in the Science Museum in London this week to celebrate its 100 th birthday and to ... wouldn't even know about other icons on the list such as the structure of DNA without x-ray crystallography. Also, unlike all the other ...
Citizen Science: Science Needs YOU!
... of the citizen scientist is transforming how we think and do science. Increasingly, scientists are turning to ordinary people to help out ... puzzles for science. Gamers can use the site to predict the structure and function of important proteins. One group on the site, known as ...
The Art of Alloying
... Stone at Cambridge University's Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy. Howard - Well one of the first things I don't ... be the same. Body-centred cubic structure Face-centred cubic structure ...
Earthquake-Proof Buildings
... it's a complex issue in the sense that when you make a structure which is small, compact, stiff, that structure will end up attracting ... are not engineered to withstand earthquakes with modern science. Ginny - So, what can you do to make a building more resistant to ...
ISIS - How Neutrons Help Understand the World
ISIS is a centre for neutron and muon science based in Oxfordshire and run by the Science and Technology Facilities ... neutrons which we use like beams of light to investigate the structure of materials. Neutrons are pretty common. Each person listening ...
The Mars Science Laboratory
... off destined for the red planet carrying a mini cooper-sized science mobile laboratory called Curiosity. But how do you land something the ... in the middle of the crater? How did you get this strange structure? David - So, Gale Crater - first, there's a big impact base ...
Beyond Mere Metals
... Dr Cathie Rae, from the Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy at Cambridge University, uses a range of techniques to ... these coatings: At the bottom you can see the characteristic structure of the blade - the little cubes of the superalloy. At the top is the ...
Lasers Identify Key Molecular Structure in Tumours
... signalling molecules, we need a good understanding of their structure. To do this, Marisa's team using novel laser technique called ... experts such as Dr. Martyn Winn of the STFC's Computational Science and Engineering Department at the Daresbury laboratory... Martyn - ...
'Inside Diamond' Day
... To give them the feeling of one side of how interesting science is. And the other side is the more, the aspect that we are for 80% ... think about a spectrum of things, to look at viruses, virus structure, to look at histamine structure. On the other side, look at the ...
Baking a Cake
Ben - This week, we're discussing the science of food so what better way than to explore the scientific basis for the ... particularly scientifically interesting, firstly because the structure is caused by mixing in many ingredients and secondly, because of the ...
Why Age offers Protection from Pandemic Flu
... virus. Two papers, one published in the journal Science by Ian Wilson and colleagues, the other in Science Translational ... flu. This tells us that there is something about the structure of both pandemic viruses that antibodies can lock onto - something ...
Donated to Science
... it will disappear into a world of the unknown. Donated to Science , a new documentary by New Zealand-based film-maker and physician Paul ... a personal cadaver teaches medical students more than the structure of the body. "The real thing that comes across in the film is ...
Probing the Properties of Materials
... It's always the strongest win out, but this is the type of science where people will come along and do shortish experiments - 2, 3, 4 days ... of experiment. Some of them are to look at specifically a structure, some of them are to look at the way atoms move around, and some of ...
The best of the Fest
... You cannot have failed to notice that it is in fact National Science and Engineering week and the Cambridge Science Festival is now in full ... very interesting, colourful thing? Alison - This is the structure of DNA its the double helix, its also a kind of molecular origami. I ...
Computers gamers solve protein puzzle
... game called Foldit have managed to crack the 3-dimensional structure of an important protein produced by the Mason-Pfizer Monkey virus, ... it's nice to know that they're making a big contribution to science while sitting at home on the computer. Computers gamers solve ...
The Centre of the Cell
... launch of the Centre of the Cell, a new children orientated science center located in the heart of Tower Hamlets and I'm inside the center ... the middle of the pod, the lighting changes and this amazing structure called the nucleus opens and inside, you find games about cells and ...
Cosmic Vision from the European Space Agency
... to find out what others are working on and where the science might take us in the future. Mark McCaughran, from the European Space ... last few years in the European Space Agency to provide some structure, some top level science guidance of the sorts of questions the ...
ISIS Uncovers E. coli's Mechanism for Selfish Survival
... Le Brun from the Bragg Institute at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation... Anton - We have a toxin that's ... was neutron reflectometry which allows us to analyse the structure surfaces. Small angle neutron scattering is particularly useful in ...
ExoMars and Manned Mars Missions
... over large boulders. Ideal for Mars. We're developing the science instruments like the stereo cameras so we can build up ... and analysing them? John - It has about 25kg of science instruments: different spectrometers to look at the chemical ... at textures, using a microscope, looking at subsurface structure with our seismometer, finding out how the rocks were deposited. Were ...
F1 Inspired Wheelchairs
... smoothly and safely they need to be at the forefront of science and technology. But did you know that the science behind Formula-1 is ... is where they glue together. If you've got a solid structure that isn't glued together but is a one, whole, moulded single surface ...
The Darwin Centre
... out just how the centre plans on getting us excited about science... Meera - This week, I'm at the newly opened Darwin Centre at the Natural History Museum in London. Now, its structure is quite incredible because it's a giant white cocoon sitting inside ...
The First Amphibian Genome – A Genetic Leap Forward
... Frog, Xenopus tropicalis was published in the journal Science this week, marking the very first amphibian genome sequenced. Uffe ... similar to that of the chicken or our own in basic structure, for example, frog genes have very similar neighbours compare with ...
Most science isn't groundbreaking...
Most science isn't groundbreaking; it often builds a picture, pixel by pixel, to ... mid 1900s there were a lot of incremental changes like - science always works in small steps. Graihagh - For instance, in 1866, ... Crick, with the help of Rosalind Franklin, published their structure of DNA - so this is the double helix that we are all familiar with. ...
The Future of Scientific Journals
... publishing them in journals. These were effectively big science magazines and when the internet came along, many journals began to ... the new technologies that you have to improve the article, structure and form of online environments. Chris - Indeed. I mean, ...
The Nobel Prizes 2011
... the announcment of the 2011 Nobel Prizes, so we invited BBC science correspondent Victoria Gill to walk us through who got what, where and ... looked at a very rapidly cooled metal alloy to see what the structure was. Now this shouldn't have been a crystalline structure at all; ...