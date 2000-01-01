Search
Artificial photosynthesis
... to break water down into hydrogen and oxygen takes a lot of energy. Many scientists are looking into cheaper and more ... as an extension of photovoltaic research where we take a solar panel, instead of producing electricity, we just try to produce hydrogen ... water or sea water to generate hydrogen because pure and clean water, we are so of it in this world anyway? Erwin - Yes, it's ...
New ways to desalinate seawater
... is the "desalination" of seawater. But this is a very energy hungry process. So are there better ways of doing it? Noreddine Ghaffour ... are saturated with vapour, we heat the silica gel using solar energy, because we need 50-60 degrees centrigrade and when the vapour is ...
A Leak-Stopping System that really Holds Water
... really mini computers. The biggest challenge for us was energy because these devices are fitted in chambers in the ground, in the roads. There's no opportunity to fit a solar cell and we've got to run these devices for, typically, five years. So ...
Clouds of Plankton
... to cool the air down. This drop in temperature reduces the energy of the water molecules. All molecules are constantly moving, and ... a 'runaway greenhouse effect', as the ice caps melt and the solar radiation they used to reflect is let in, and increases the rate of ...
Dehydrate to survive!
... were thinking about organisms moving from one place in the solar system to another, from Earth to Mars, or the other way around perhaps, ... I was at school, we were taught that all life derived its energy ultimately from the sun and life wouldn't be possible without ...
Isentropic - Storing Energy In Gravel
Chris - Now one of the outstanding problems in energy provision is how to store it in such a way that the energy can be ... example nuclear, or very extremely erratic such as wind or solar. Tidal is less erratic, but it still comes and goes with the tides ...
Renewable energy in 2014
... starting to get momentum, and that's the price of renewable energy and particularly solar power. For a long time it has been thought of as a very expensive form of ...
New LEDs to Slash household bills
... a really big reduction. Ben - Wow. These LEDs are very energy efficient, I understand. How will it compare to a normal incandescent ... are so efficient does this mean we can set this up with a solar panel and make this water purification very portable? Colin - ...
Hydrogen on the Waves - Britains 1st Fuel Cell Powered Passenger Boat
... has been to Bristol to meet Jas Singh who is from Auriga Energy and Keith Dunstan from the Bristol Packet boat company to hear about a ... Hydrogen can be made by storing energy from wind power, from solar, from wave, tidal, and in addition, the one that is my favourite is ...
Building the basics of Glastonbury
... biodigestion. We've already got plans ahead for the solar panels on the farm roofs, but if we did have a biodigestion system ... and a lot of people. So, if we can build up supplies of energy that we could tap into during the festival's period by selling back to ...
The Sahara Desert Project
... climate change, water in desert regions, generating clean energy and so on. We also had a hunch that the world's deserts could be part ... be synergistic with that and we settled on concentrated solar power, which does have some interesting synergies, both the greenhouse ...
Generating Hydrogen from Solar Power
... the titanium dioxide, some of that light, the high energy part of that light, forms electronic charge carriers - like ... Chris - So this is a way of basically producing clean hydrogen. Leigh - Yes. One of the problems of hydrogen ... University of Western Sydney Generating Hydrogen from Solar Power ...
Should we mine the Moon?
... 3 which doesn't even belong to the moon, it's come from the solar winds - helium nuclei streaming out from the sun that get splatted into a ... field. Helium 3, you could use as a source of clean nuclear energy. You can fuse helium 3 with heavy hydrogen and get cheap nuclear power. ...
Storing Hydrogen safely
... Stephen - Well it contains an enormous amount of energy and also, when you burn it of course, it just goes back to water, H2O. ... yet, but you know, you can have wind power, you can have solar, and you can have all these wave machines, and you can have nuclear. ...
Building an Alien Biochemistry
... William - Yes. Titan is the coldest body in the solar system which we know has definitely got liquid on it. The surface is ... life emerges from that code. Clearly, life has to handle energy. It needs energy to make something happen to drive the chemistry ...