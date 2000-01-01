Skip to main content
The Naked Scientists
Toggle navigation
Login
Register
Podcasts
The Naked Scientists
eLife
Naked Genetics
Naked Astronomy
In short
Naked Neuroscience
Ask! The Naked Scientists
Question of the Week
Archive
Video
Articles
Science News
Features
Interviews
Answers to Science Questions
Get Naked
Science Forum
Do an Experiment
Ask a Question
About
Meet the team
Our Sponsors
User menu
Login
Register
Search
Apply
Search Filters
podcasts diamond light source probing our cultural heritage
Search
Search
No Results Found
Pause
Play
Stop
Stream
Unmute
Mute
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your
Flash plugin
.