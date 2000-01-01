Search
The Marine Critters of Christmas
... it as a torch, to shine ahead of it as it's swimming around looking for prey, or it could even use it to communicate with other stoplight ... edition of Naked Scientists which is called the Naked Oceans podcasts, and you can find that at nakedscientists.com/oceans. James ...
What other evidence do we have of the expanding universe?
Thanks for the podcasts, they're really really great! I've got an astronomy question which ... how we know it, astronomers point to the red-shift of the light from distant stars, and how it gets more and more red-shifted the farther ... time-frame than the one it arrives in. It would be like looking at objects running in slow motion... and we should see some sort of ...
Naked Engineering: Harvesting Energy to Power Nanotechnology
... kind of device. This working environment is exposed to light, heat, and mechanical vibration, to all kinds of disturbance we ... Zhong - Exactly. Dave - Practically, how are you looking at harvesting this energy? Zhong - Using nanowires, tiny ...
Radio Astronomy in the Outback
... signals to combine the signals in such a way that you end up looking at the right spot of the sky. Dominic - Each of the MWA's ... before sweeping westward across the array at the speed of light. When it's completed, the SKA will produce a colossal amount of ...