  1. Articles
  2. Science News
  3. Bacteria negotiate obstacles in their way

Bacteria negotiate obstacles in their way

24 May 2019
By Ruby Osborn.

BACTERIA

Artists impression of bacteria
Credit: 
CC0, via Pixabay

Share

Bacteria in an obstacle course reach food almost as quickly as bacteria with a clear path.

The new research from Carnegie Mellon University, published in the journal PNAS, allows better modelling of how bacteria move in a complex environment such as the body.

The researchers built a tiny obstacle course in a chamber 1mm by 1mm, with square and round obstacles, and tracked how bacteria moved across it.

Bacteria move by “swim and tumble” - they swim in a straight line for a bit, then tumble about in a circle and go in a new direction. The tumbles allow bacteria to adjust their course.

Bacteria can’t see food in the distance (they can’t “see” anything), but if the food diffuses in the environment, it creates a gradient that the bacteria can sense and follow towards the source, like we might follow a delicious smell to the kitchen.

The same process applies if there is a toxin, but with the bacteria always trying to move down the gradient rather than up.

This is known as chemotaxis, and has been well-studied in bacteria, but only when they’re moving in a clear space.

In this experiment, the group built multiple obstacle courses, from 0% obstacle coverage up to 64% obstacle coverage, and timed how long it took 90% of a group of bacteria to cross the chamber to a food source.

The existing model of bacterial movement predicted that obstacles would significantly slow them down, but this wasn’t the case. “Despite how much we increased obstacle coverage, the time it takes for the bacterial cells to escape from the chamber is roughly the same,” says Dr Sabrina Rashid, lead author of the study.

Following this result, the researchers tracked individual bacteria to see how they were moving, and saw the bacteria were reducing how often they tumbled. “When they are moving in the right direction, they can continue that run for a much longer period of time,” explains Rashid.

This adaptive tumbling mechanism allowed them to compensate for the increased distance they had to travel around the obstacles to reach their target.

The group has made an updated model of bacterial movement to reflect their results, which they hope can be used to better predict the spread of bacteria in real world situations, such as E. coli in the gastrointestinal tract. It could offer a new angle for treatment, “in the case of antibiotic resistance, maybe if we want to take a physical approach to how to stop spreading harmful bacterial cells [...] we can probably come up with a better informed mechanism to how to do that.”

It could also be applied to study how cancer cells move around the body. While the extent to which cancer cells move like bacterial cells will vary with the different cancer cell types, “overall the idea that there is some kind of feedback from the physical environment, that insight might be helpful,” says Rashid.

As well as biology, the new model has been applied to simulations of swarms of search and rescue robots finding victims in an emergency.

Rashid explains, “the way the swarm robots are working is similar to the way the bacteria is finding its food source. Oftentimes, if you’re doing these kind of search and rescue mission, there will be many many obstacles that the robots have to encounter.”

Using the bacterial adaptive tumbling mechanism, the swarm robots found their targets faster in simulations.

References

Adjustment in tumbling rates improves bacterial chemotaxis on obstacle-laden terrains

Related Content

Biology | Medicine | Technology

Wound-healing bacteria

In Short

Bacteria not slowed by obstacles

Comments

Add a comment


Forum discussions

Is there a currently accepted theory about time?

How reliable is the Kibble Balance?

Will a 150.00 MRI test for prostate cancer ever become avaiable ?

Help identifying a rock

MOVED Can I convince you that consciousness and therefore spacetime is involved?

Featured

A man sitting at a news reader desk
Ben McAllister: Naked Internship
Science Features
Lime-green McLaren 600LT Spider driving on road
Extremely Fast: The Science of Speed
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Early myrmectophile - Promyrmister_kistneri
eLife Episode 57: Malaria and Myrmecophiles
eLife Podcast
ROAD
Ultimate destination: building better roads
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Beer bottles
Beer before wine and you’ll be fine?
Science News
close-up black and white photo of a baby's face
The Power of Vaccines
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Laughing baby
Smartphones detect ear infections
Science News
Server Bank, Blue Light
Video streaming habits affect electricity use
Science News
Distant planet
Why does dark matter matter?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Can AI help to end fake news?
Science Features

Support Us!