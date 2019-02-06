  1. Articles
  2. Science News
  3. Clamping down on preeclampsia

Clamping down on preeclampsia

06 February 2019
By Marie Moullet.

EMBRYO-CARTOON

Drawing of human embryo
Credit: 
Image via Pixabay, CC0

Share

A breakthrough in understanding what causes pre-eclampsia in some pregnancies paves the way for a new treatment...

Pre-eclampsia affects 4-7% of pregnancies worldwide. Heralded by high blood pressure and the appearance of protein in urine from 20 weeks into a pregnancy, it can damage the kidney and liver, cause swelling in the brain and endanger the baby. Women showing the early-warning signs are closely monitored for the development of the more severe eclampsia and life-threatening seizures. Currently, the only way to relieve the symptoms is to deliver the baby, so doctors have to balance the risks to the mother against the costs to the baby of being born prematurely.

Now, work from Urusla Quitterer and her colleagues at ETH Zurich shows that abnormal signaling from a protein complex formed by two receptors called AT1 and B2, has a causal role in preeclampsia. Moreover, targeting the signals transmitted by these receptors may provide a way to prevent pre-eclampsia from progressing.

High blood pressure - or hypertension - in pre-eclampsia is linked to hypersensitivity to the hormone angiotensin II, which increases blood pressure by causing the smooth muscle cells lining blood vessels to contract, constricting the vessel. Hormones like angiotensin II act by binding to receptors on the surfaces of cells, and the angiotensin receptor on vascular smooth muscle cells is called AT1. But in preeclampsia, AT1 teams up abnormally with another receptor, called the B2 receptor, to form a receptor complex called AT1-B2.

Under normal conditions, the B2 receptor detects a blood-pressure regulating signal called bradykinin. But when the AT1 and the B2 receptors come together in the AT1-B2 complex, their three dimensional structure changes. This leads to an exaggerated cellular response to the normal angiotensin signal present in the blood. The AT1-B2 complex is also sensitive to mechanical stress, which could explain why the signs of preeclampsia, including hypertension, tend to appear only after 20 weeks of pregnancy, when the increasing weight of the baby places additional demands on the blood vessels in the placenta.

To explore whether the abnormal AT1-B2 complex can also cause the other manifestations of preeclampsia, the ETH team used genetic modification to express the complex in pregnant mice. This manipulation was sufficient to trigger in the animals all of the same signs seen in humans with preeclampsia. Encouragingly, the mice also revealed a way in which the condition might be managed. When a protein called ARRB1, which dampens signalling from the AT1-B2 complex, was expressed in these mice in an inactivation-resistant form, the increased ARRB1 activity prevented the development of preeclampsia. Together, these results suggest that abnormal signalling from AT1-B2 has a causal role in preeclampsia, a huge advance in our understanding of the disease.

The ETH team next investigated ways to target AT1-B2 signalling. TRV-027 is a small molecule which binds AT1-B2 and causes it to change its shape, encouraging ARRB1 to bind and negate the vasoconstricting effect. TRV-027 has been tested previously in humans for cardiovascular disease, and is not expected to cross placental barriers in large quantities. For these reasons it might turn out to be a promising lead in the management of what is a very common and important problem in pregnancy. Time will tell...

References

Beta-Arrestin1 Prevents Preeclampsia by Downregulation of Mechanosensitive AT1-B2 Receptor Heteromers

Related Content

Science News

What Can Babies Hear Whilst Inside Their Mothers?

Biology | Medicine

Placentas teeming with bugs

Archive

Graphene Lithography - Etching with Atomic Precision

Biology

Genetic insights into pregnancy problem

Biology | Medicine

Can your gut bacteria cause high blood pressure?

Comments

Add a comment


Forum discussions

Is this purported cancer-test feasible ?

How do we measure the energy of a photon?

QotW - 19.02.18 - Why does alcohol make you drunk?

How does humidity affect moist adiabatic lapse rate?

Is all motion relative?

Featured

A computer generated image of an atom
What's CERN all about?
Ask The Naked Scientists
Dog in field
Zoo&A: Why can't dogs eat chocolate?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Artist's impression of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft encountering 2014 MU69, a Kuiper Belt object that orbits one billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto, on Jan. 1, 2019
Astrofest Live!
Astronomy Podcasts
Brain
Machine learning turns thoughts into words
Science News
Woman showing weight loss
Can we think ourselves thin?
Science Features
An ant
eLife Episode 53: Insect Farmers and oxytocin
eLife Podcast
Woman looking up in thought
QotW - What language do deaf people think in?
Question of the Week
TEA Laser - How lasers work
Light
Confusing colours
Light

Support Us!