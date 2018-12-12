  1. Articles
  2. Science News
  3. New drug targets for dementia

New drug targets for dementia

12 December 2018
By Marie Moullet.

Share

New technologies and advances in biology may impact the way we study and treat neurodegenerative disease…

According to Alzheimer’s Society, 850,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number set to increase as the population ages. There is currently no cure for dementia, and development of new therapies is slowed by lack of understanding of the cell death and inflammation which characterises this family of diseases.

Combining studies in mice and human brain samples with multiple large-scale datasets, Vivek Swarup and his colleagues from the University of California Los Angeles identified two genetic networks which are off kilter in dementia. In genetic networks, the levels of various regulator signals interact to control the levels of a range of proteins that perform important roles in the cell. The new study, published in Nature Medicine, reveals how these networks may be targeted with drugs to limit the extent of neurological damage and potentially retard the progression of dementia.

One of the networks identified by Swarup and his team affects the connections between nerve cells, which are called synapses. The other network is associated with inflammation, and its activity is upregulated in dementia. This may be owing to overactivity of some of the classes of supporting cells found alongside nerve cells in the brain. It was by combining data from both patients and mice with the rodent form of dementia, the team uncovered patterns of gene expression identical in both the mice to humans.

The UCLA team also identified a molecule which acts as a global regulator for the synaptic network. It is part of a class of regulators called miRNAs, small molecules which can act at various stages in gene expression to control protein levels and shape cellular function. Inhibition of this regulator reversed disease-associated changes in the network activity. As various molecular approaches are becoming available to therapeutically target miRNAs, this may represent a fruitful approach in the future.

Encouragingly, at least two new drugs are predicted to reverse gene expression changes associated with deregulation of the synaptic and inflammatory networks. While they do not reverse the toxic protein accumulation associated with dementia, they could prevent downstream neuronal cell death, inflammation and their behavioural outcomes.

These advances were made possible by large databases for cell-type specific gene expression, predicted gene function, protein-protein interactions, population wide gene-disease associations, and libraries of drugs and their effects. Extensive use of databases to understand the networks that govern cellular function shows the power of big data, and how it will likely shape the biology and medicine of tomorrow.

References

Identification of evolutionarily conserved gene networks mediating neurodegenerative dementia

Related Content

Medicine

Dementia rates falling

In Short

New Alzheimer's Culprit Identified

Medicine

Crosswords can't save your brain

Science News

Shark chemical wards off Parkinson's Disease

Science News

Shark chemical wards off Parkinson's Disease

Comments

Add a comment


Forum discussions

How remiss is our attitude towards entropy?

What is centrifugal force?

How do heat pumps perform in real life?

Is there an error in this relativistic thought experiment?

Is the 'sea level' different in different areas of the world?

Featured

Toothpaste
How do they get the stripes into toothpaste?
Ask The Naked Scientists
UKFast CEO Lawrence Jones and the Naked Scientists' Chris Smith
Podcasts: Chris Smith talks to Lawrence Jones
In Short
2018 in sparklers
A Naked Year!
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Multiple clocks
Tick Tock: Circadian Clock
Science Features
A chimpanzee
eLife Episode 52: Fossil Flowers, and Fur Seal Parasites
eLife Podcast
splashing water
Solar-powered clean water
Science News
tasmanian devil, Sarcophilus harrisii
eLife Episode 51: Transmissible Tumours and LSD Receptors
eLife Podcast
HIV
Circumcision Stops HIV
Science News
Electricity from water - Kelvin water drop generator
Physics

Support Us!