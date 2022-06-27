  1. Podcasts
  Can cargo X-ray scanners damage electronics?

Can cargo X-ray scanners damage electronics?

We investigate the science of shipping container scanners and the shocking situation a listener encountered...
27 June 2022
Presented by Julia Ravey
Production by Otis Kingsman, Julia Ravey.

Listener Alaster wrote in to ask "The electricals in my car stopped working after it was transported from Cape Town to the UK. I think there was a fault in the scanner in Cape Town. My question is, how does a car scanner work? Can it damage the electrical components within cars?" Julia Ravey presented this troublesome transport problem to Roger Worrall from the security company Westminster Group PLC...

