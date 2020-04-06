  1. Podcasts
Can frogs survive in a sealed terrarium?

06 April 2020
Presented by Phil Sansom
Production by Phil Sansom.

TERRARIUM

A glass jar terrarium with some dirt and plants.
Credit: 
CC0, via Unsplash
Listener Jon sent us this question: "I just purchased some dart frogs which need to live in high humidity conditions. In order to attain this we basically sealed off the terrariums. The question is whether a really sealed terrarium could provide enough oxygen for the frogs through plant photosynthesis alone. Who would win: the frogs or the plants?" Phil Sansom got the answer to this 'pet peeve' from plant scientist Stephanie Smith...

