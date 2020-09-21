  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week
  3. How would you measure time when in space?

How would you measure time when in space?

And does being in space affect your body clock?
21 September 2020
Presented by Eva Higginbotham
Production by Eva Higginbotham.

GALAXY-PHOTO

An image of a spiral galaxy
Credit: 
CC0, via Pixabay
PlayDownload

Share

This week we've been against the clock to get the answer to this question from David "What measurement of time would you use in travelling through space as a day, week, month or a year would become meaningless, and how would this affect the body clock?" Eva Higginbotham spoke to space sleep expert Cassie Hilditch, and also former NASA astronaut Steve Swanson, to find out the answer...

In this episode

The Earth in space orbiting round the sun.

00:00 - QotW: in space, what units of time work best?

Listener David asks how to measure time during space travel - and how the body clock gets affected...
PlayFull TranscriptDownload

QotW: in space, what units of time work best?

Time is of the essence, as Eva Higginbotham has been working against the clock to answer this question from listener David...

Eva - Our sense of days, nights, weeks, and months is so ingrained, it's almost hard to imagine. So who better to answer than someone who's experienced space travel firsthand? I put the question to former NASA astronaut Steve Swanson.

Steve - What measurement of time would I use if I was on a long space trip? Psychologically, it's best to keep what we're used to, in that sense. So you can still celebrate birthdays and stuff like that, because we could remember kind of how old we are. I think that would be very important to have along too.

Eva - But what effect might being in space have on your body clock? I asked sleep scientist Cassie Hilditch, who works in collaboration with NASA scientists.

Cassie - First, we need to understand how our body clock or circadian rhythm works. The timings of many of the processes in our bodies are programmed by a cluster of cells in the brain, and one of their main jobs is to coordinate when our bodies should be asleep, and when we should be awake.

Eva - Our internal body clock is set to be about 24 hours, but is usually a little off. This means we need to set our clocks every day to keep in sync with the light-dark cycle of our environment. And our body does that by using sunlight as a time cue. But when our body clock is out of sync, it can affect our ability to sleep, to stay alert, and ultimately lead to long term health consequences.

Cassie - On the International Space Station, or ISS, astronauts and cosmonauts are currently having to deal with this very problem. The ISS orbits the Earth about every 90 minutes. So the crew on board see the sunrise and sunset 16 times per Earth day. This, as you can imagine, sends some pretty confusing time cues to the body clock, and can cause a disruption of the different systems that are usually synchronised in the body.

Eva - On the ISS there are studies going on trying the use of specialised lighting to help align the body clocks of astronauts to a 24 hour rhythm, by mimicking the light patterns on Earth. If this is successful, Cassie says this technique could possibly be adapted to other spacecraft, including for deep space flight in the future.

Cassie - And we're also starting to think about how we might live on Mars, which has a different day length, of 24 hours and 39 minutes. Luckily this is pretty close to 24 hours, and study suggests that we might be able to entrain to, or synchronise with this Martian day, but we might still need some special lighting to help us.

Eva - Thanks Cassie and Steve! Next week we'll be taking a cold shower while looking for the answer to this question from Margaret.

Margaret - Why, why, why can I work in the yard and be covered in sweat for hours and only stink a little, but reveal one sensitive personal thing to a group of friends and immediately stink to high heaven?

Expand All Transcripts

Related Content

In Short

Dark Energy Mapped

Medicine

Can cheese give you nightmares?

Technology

Why is DAB so delayed?

Science News

Losing sleep over screens

Medicine

Do teenagers need longer in bed?

Comments

Add a comment

Support Us!

Forum discussions



Featured

A wicker basket filled with an assortment of different vegetables
Should You go Vegetarian?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Person holding a blue bank card
Coronavirus economic recovery
Science Features
Person sticking a pin into a roadmap
Nationalism versus patriotism
Naked Reflections
Abstract image of a phone displaying a neuron, and a person thinking.
Big Data, Big Problems?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
this is a picture of a syringe and needle
When will we get a Covid-19 vaccine?
In Short
Censored
Reflecting on censorship
Naked Reflections
Ciara Duffy with an Australian honeybee
Bee venom molecule attacks breast cancer
Science Features
A germinating seedling
Vaccine farming: growing biomolecules
Science Features
Ice cream in the sunshine
Heatwaves, health, and work
Science Features
Men and women symbols
Coronavirus: sex differences in the spotlight
Science Features