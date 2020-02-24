Should I be microwaving my kitchen sponges?

Listener Patrick got in touch with this question - "Can I keep using my kitchen sponges and cloths till they fall apart as long as I microwave them occasionally. And is it better to sterilise them using the microwave or should I be putting them in the dishwasher?"

Microwaving sponges would save a lot of them from being used and thrown away wouldn’t it? Especially since plastic sponges take at least 500 years to decompose in landfill. Luckily I knew Alice Taylor, a friendly biochemist, and we tested this at home.. We also asked expert Markus Egert, from Furtwangen University in Germany to share the results of his complete experiments.