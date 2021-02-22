What are the impacts of an aristocrat's diet?
22 February 2021
James got in touch to ask us: "What were the health impacts of the vastly different diets and lifestyles of aristocrats and peasants? Would wealthy Roman patricians be much smarter than plebeians based solely on improved nutrition?" Hungry for answers, Adam Murphy spoke to University of Cambridge archaeologist Sam Leggett, and the University of Bristol's Julie Dunne...
Related Content
- Previous I'm soooo bored!
- Next An ancient freshwater Arctic ocean
Comments
Add a comment