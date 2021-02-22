  1. Podcasts
  3. What are the impacts of an aristocrat's diet?

What are the impacts of an aristocrat's diet?

Throughout history, how does nutrition affect the rich and the poor?
22 February 2021
Presented by Adam Murphy
Production by Adam Murphy.

FOOD_MARKET

A food market with a wide array of different vegetables.
James got in touch to ask us: "What were the health impacts of the vastly different diets and lifestyles of aristocrats and peasants? Would wealthy Roman patricians be much smarter than plebeians based solely on improved nutrition?" Hungry for answers, Adam Murphy spoke to University of Cambridge archaeologist Sam Leggett, and the University of Bristol's Julie Dunne...

