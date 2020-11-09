  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week
  3. What time should I water my plants?

What time should I water my plants?

When should I water my veggies - morning, midday, or evening?
09 November 2020
Presented by Phil Sansom
Production by Phil Sansom.

WATERING PLANTS

photo of someone watering plants, vegetables
Credit: 
CC0, via Pixabay
PlayDownload

Share

Kevin asks: "Does watering my veggie garden in the morning mean that water uptake will coincide with the intake of sunlight, and give my vegetables the best chance? Or is it just as good to water in the evening?" Phil Sansom dug out the answer by asking Anthony Bridgen from Cambridge University's Sainsbury Laboratory and Guy Barter from RHS...

Related Content

Biology

What's the best way to water potted plants?

In Short

Grow your own veg: a novice's guide

Biology | Earth Science

Why do plants like warm soil?

Comments

Add a comment

Support Us!

Forum discussions



Featured

Physical or social distancing can help to cut Covid-19 transmission
Covid-19: saving lives vs saving the economy?
Naked Reflections
Globe wearing a facemask
Controlling Covid-19: lockdown, or let rip?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Misty forest
Talking Trees: Science in the Forest
The Naked Scientists Podcast
a picture of a brain firing off electrical signals
What would a brain transplant feel like?
Ask The Naked Scientists
A spider's web
How does all that web fit inside a spider?
Ask The Naked Scientists
photograph of a forest
Forest floor threatened by nitrogen pollution
Science Features
Person holding a blue bank card
Coronavirus economic recovery
Science Features
Ciara Duffy with an Australian honeybee
Bee venom molecule attacks breast cancer
Science Features
A germinating seedling
Vaccine farming: growing biomolecules
Science Features
Men and women symbols
Coronavirus: sex differences in the spotlight
Science Features