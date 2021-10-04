Would a body left in space decompose?

Daniel has been dreaming of the stars, but his dreams have been rather eerie. Now, he's on a one way journey to gain some scientific insight. He got in touch to ask 'If a crew on a mission to mars had a death on board, and if that body was released into space, would it ever decay?'

Matthew Bothwell, public astronomer at the University of Cambridge, spills the beans on what would happen to human remains if they were ejected out into infinity and beyond...