Would a body left in space decompose?

We've all seen bodies ejected into space during sci-fi films, but what would happen to the grizzly remains?...
04 October 2021
Presented by Harrison Lewis
Production by Harrison Lewis.

FLOATING_ASTRONAUT

Floating astronaut
Credit: 
CC0 via Unsplash
Daniel has been dreaming of the stars, but his dreams have been rather eerie. Now, he's on a one way journey to gain some scientific insight. He got in touch to ask 'If a crew on a mission to mars had a death on board, and if that body was released into space, would it ever decay?'

Matthew Bothwell, public astronomer at the University of Cambridge, spills the beans on what would happen to human remains if they were ejected out into infinity and beyond... 

