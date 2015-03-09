  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Adapting to Arsenic

09 March 2015
Presented by Georgia Mills.
Play Download

Share

In a remote area in the Andes mountain there exist perilously high levels of arsenic: one of the most toxic substances known to man. But people have been living there for thousands of years, and it has now been discovered that this population has adapted to this dangerous environment. The group have a DNA mutation associated with a fast metabolism- this means they can flush arsenic out of their system much more quickly than most people. Georgia Mills spoke to researcher Karin Broberg to find out more...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Stepping back in time
Biology